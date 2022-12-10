Interment with full military honors for retired 1st Sgt. Thomas J. Boatwright, 79, of Lampasas, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Boatwright died Nov. 29, 2022, at home with family at his side.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 7:57 pm
He was born May 7, 1943, in New York City to the late Thomas J. and Lena (Caputo) Boatwright Sr.
After graduating from Dickinson High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, Thomas entered military service. He served his country during the Vietnam War with the 25th Infantry Division.
While stationed in Germany, Thomas had a chance meeting with a young Japanese lady who was abroad visiting a friend.
Thomas and Hiroko Tamura were married in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 28, 1972. Shortly after, the couple moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
During his time in the Army, he attended Cochise College in Arizona. He also went to school to train as a K-9 handler, specializing in training narcotics- and explosive-detection dogs.
Thomas was the recipient of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service, Armed Forces Expeditionary and National Defense Service Medal.
Thomas retired from the Army after 24 years of service. He attended Central Texas College and majored in agriculture. Settling in Lampasas, he raised horses and cattle on his small ranch.
Mr. Boatwright was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Lena Boatwright, and sister Gail Galla.
He is survived by his wife, Hiroko Boatwright, of Lampasas; son, Tim Boatwright, of Lampasas; daughter, Toni Mendoza (Raymond) of Kempner; daughter, Tracy Padilla (Joe), of Mansfield; and grandchildren Midori, Kierin, June, Caiden and Camden.
Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
