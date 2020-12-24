Graveside services for Thomas Joe Reeder, 77, of Kempner, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Reeder died Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1943.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at vissfamilyfunralhome.com.
