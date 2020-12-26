Graveside services for Thomas Joe Reeder, 77, of Kempner, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Reeder died Dec. 22, 2020, in Temple.
He was born June 20, 1943, in San Bernardino, Calif., to the late Henry and Ruth Thomas Reeder.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1962.
He worked as a mechanic for several car dealerships before settling back in Central Texas. In 1975, Tom began his career with the Department of Defense on Fort Hood.
This gave him the opportunity to travel and live all over the world.
Tom retired in 2005, after 30 years of service.
He married Kye Suk Pak on May 12, 1991, in Korea.
Tom had a mind of an engineer, always finding things to fix or repurpose, usually making a little money as well. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and his buddies. Tom was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking on his smoker for church events.
Survivors include his wife, Kye Suk Reeder; children, Tony Reeder and wife, Billie; Tracy Smith and husband, Raymond; one sister, Susie Rose; four grandchildren, Kaleigh, Megan, Ray, and Rebecca.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
