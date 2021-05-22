A graveside service with military honors for retired Lt. Col. Thomas Joseph Jost, 72, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jost died May 3, 2021. He left the world for a better place with no pain and suffering.
He was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Chicago to Frank J. and Marie M. Jost, an only child.
Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, was his final resting place, where he was lovingly cared for with compassion and skill. Tom had a long battle with lung cancer and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
He joined the Army Nov. 3, 1966, and had a successful and fulfilling career retiring after 23 years as a lieutenant colonel.
Then, he went on to be a defense contractor for GE, Lockheed Martin and finally CSC.
Tom was active for many years in the Copperas Cove Pistol Club as their rangemaster. He thoroughly enjoyed this and the good friends he made.
In 2016, he and Ann moved to Estero, Florida, as snowbirds until he could not travel back to Cove in 2019 and they stayed in Florida to live out his life.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
He was married to his loving wife, Ann, for almost 49 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the ALS Association, 3242 Parkside Center Cir., Tampa, FL 33619 or Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Legacy Options Funeral and Cremations Services, Bonita Springs, Florida.
