Graveside services for Thomas Lee Brockington, 76, formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Taylor City Cemetery in Taylor.
Mr. Brockington died July 15, 2020, in Austin.
He was born Feb. 24, 1944, a son of Gladys Mae (Wesley) Johnson, of Killeen and the late Tommie Brockington.
A public viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at the funeral home, to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Visit www.alcbf.com for more information.
