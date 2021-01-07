A memorial service for Thomas Leslie Hodges (Tommy), 84, will be planned later in the spring at Colorado Bend State Park.
Mr. Hodges died Dec. 31, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
He was born July 26, 1936, in San Marcos, to C.W and Vivian Scott Hodges.
He and his brother, Jim, were raised in Killeen.
Tommy graduated from Killeen High School in 1954, where he was a member of the football and track teams.
He loved his time fishing on the Colorado River, and was an avid reader.
Tommy remained in Killeen for most of his life.
He married and had three sons, Alan Scott, Paul Thomas and David Lee.
His sons also share his love for reading and fishing, and will cherish their memories of time spent with their father on the banks of the Colorado River.
Tommy worked at Fort Hood for the Civil Service as a Computer Programmer and attained the level of GS-13 before he retired.
After many years together, Tommy married Donnie L. Sisko in March, 2004 and spent the remainder of his life with her.
Tommy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was considered an easy going man who enjoyed life.
He enjoyed his weekly poker games with his buddies, and likely knew more about white bass fishing than anyone.
He loved taking his sons to the Colorado River every spring for the annual white bass run.
He is preceded in death by his beloved son, David.
Survivors include his wife, Donnie L. Hodges of Killeen; his sons, Alan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Paul of Buda, Texas, and his step-daughter, Virginia Laubacher of Killeen; his brother, Jim Hodges of Salado; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Tommy Hodges to the Food Care Center, Killeen, P.O box 1656, Killeen, Texas.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
