A graveside service for Thomas Marshall Nutgrass Sr., 87, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Killeen Memorial Park with the Rev. Doyle Oliver officiating.
Mr. Nutgrass died March 26, 2020, in Dallas. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Bardstown, Ky.
Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
