Thomas O’Quinn

Funeral services for Thomas Earl O’Quinn, 66, of Harker Heights, will be held at noon Wednesday at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen. A private family internment will be held at a later date.
Mr. O’Quinn died May 14, 2022, in Harker Heights.
He was born Nov. 14, 1955, in Port Gibson, Miss.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the church.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
