Memorial services for Thomas Ray Allen, 81, of Kempner, will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Allen died Dec. 31, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Woodsboro to parents William Edgar Allen and Leona (Fehlis) Allen.
Tom was a graduate of the University of North Texas and Harding School of Theology. He was first and foremost a minister of the Gospel for over fifty years, preaching for congregations in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
In 1981, he moved the family back to Texas and preached for the Copperas Cove Church of Christ from then until 2001. After that time, he served as an elder and pulpit minister as needed, preaching his last sermon on Dec. 18, 2022.
In the summer of 1986, Tom was hired by Central Texas College as an adjunct professor to teach New and Old Testament courses. Instructing those first two classes eventually led to a full-time position, providing 25 years of teaching Bible and World Religion courses to thousands of students. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2011.
Tom also considered his position at the Copperas Cove Church of Christ as a unique ministry, teaching and preaching for a congregation with considerable turnover ever few years due to the high military membership from Fort Hood. It was for these reasons that Tom and Elaine decided to finally call Central Texas “home.”
In 2014, at 72 years old, Tom surprised friends and family alike by publishing a novel, entitled “Jenny Kissed Me”, which rates a 4.4 on Amazon.
Mr. Allen is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and sister, Vicki Hennig (Joe).
He is survived by his wife Elaine; son Zach (Pamela); daughter Paige; granddaughters Nikki (Chris) and Callie; and great-grandchildren Rylie, Mason and Micah.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Allen family.
