Funeral services for Thomas Earl Ridge, 77, of Killeen will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ridge died July 12, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born June 28, 1943, in Bay City.
