Funeral services for Thomas “Hito” Jacob Saiz, 47, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Saiz died May 19, 2022, in Killeen.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Harper-Talasek funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
