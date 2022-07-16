Thomas Schmidt

Services for Thomas Wayne Schmidt, 29, of Copperas Cove, wil be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home with Eddie Patrick Harris Sr. officiating.
Mr. Schmidt died July 6, 2022.
He was born Aug. 7, 1992, in Fulda, Germany and was a lifelong resident of Copperas Cove.
Thomas, a self-proclaimed beach bum and aspiring psychologist, was devoted to his family. He always faced the world with a smile and accepted everyone exactly the way they were. He was an avid reader and was always learning something new, making sure to tell all his loved ones, friends and acquaintances about current events and little-known facts.
He was a devoted fiancé, an exceptional son and brother as well as an amazing dad to his pets whom he cared for immensely. Gone but not forgotten, Thomas will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Pamela Schmidt; brothers, Joshua Fite and Eric Schmidt; sister, Danielle Schmidt; grandmother, Bonnie Fite; and fiancé Kirsten Bassili. Additional family include sister-in-law, Myiisha Fite; nephews, Eli, Ka’Lonnie, and Josiah Fite; brother-in-law, Jacob Smith, all of Copperas Cove; uncles, Gary Jolley and JD Fite and other family located out of Texas.
Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
