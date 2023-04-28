No services or viewings are scheduled for Thomas “Tom” Aaron Boren. His ashes will be interred at Smith Cemetery. The family encourages encourage those who knew and loved Tom to honor his memory with a private memorial in a way that is personally meaningful.
Mr. Boren died April 17, 2023.
He was born July 7, 1941, in Littlefield, to William Walker Boren and Virgie Irene (Bishop) Boren; grandson to W.W Boren and Lily Walker Boren, Chelsey Bishop and Le Ora Bishop.
Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In 1976, Tom embarked on an ambitious career path when he started an insurance company with his brother-in-law. Over time, the agency divided and Tom founded Western Insurance Agency and built a thriving and prosperous business — a testament to his hardworking and determined nature. This remarkable accomplishment is just one example of the difference Tom made in the lives of others throughout his lifetime.
Tom’s legacy will be remembered as one of kindness and generosity, impacting those around him with warmth, compassion, and an unwavering willingness to help others. His memory will live on in the hearts of the many people who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.
As his family mourns the loss of Tom, they find solace in celebrating his life and the precious moments they shared with him. His memory will continue to inspire and guide them in the years to come. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may contribute to Backpack Buddies, one of Tom’s favorite foundations, providing food and school supplies to underprivileged children: Backpack Buddies c/o Brittany Bounds, 817-454-2611.
Mr. Boren was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Boren-Coley.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Boren, with whom he shared 57 wonderful years of marriage; his children Susan Boren and her spouse Deborah Stone, and Kristen Boren; his grandson Thomas Walker Boren; and his extended family Vance Wilson and his son Ian Wilson.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
