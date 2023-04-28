Thomas “Tom” Aaron Boren

Thomas “Tom” Aaron Boren

No services or viewings are scheduled for Thomas “Tom” Aaron Boren. His ashes will be interred at Smith Cemetery. The family encourages encourage those who knew and loved Tom to honor his memory with a private memorial in a way that is personally meaningful.

Mr. Boren died April 17, 2023.

