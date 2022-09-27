Funeral services for Thomas (Tom) Carl Smith, 79, of Copperas Cove, along with his wife, will be held at noon Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Smith died Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Wadsworth, Ohio, to the late Carl Smith and Helen Hutchinson Smith.
He grew up and attended school in Wadsworth, Ohio. Shortly after school, he joined the Army, where he retired 21 years later. He was a very proud Vietnam veteran, receiving many honors during active duty.
On July 16, 1967, in Ohio, he joined his wife, Joyce, in holy matrimony. He enjoyed fishing and hunting but most of all loved NASCAR. During the off-season, he would have the weeks, days and even hours counted down until the next racing season started.
He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Joyce Smith; his parents, Carl, and Helen Smith; brothers, Donald Holvey and John Smith; and sister, Helen Marris.
Tom is survived by his son, Randall Kaser and wife, Debbie of Belton, S.C.; daughter, Valerie Neister and husband, Gary of Burleson; grandchildren, Tonia Causey and husband, Dale of Williamson, S.C., Jermey Clark, and wife, Sherri of Central, S.C., Mathew Clark and fiancée, Jennifer of Pelzer, S.C., and Travis Kaser and fiancée, Jamie of Amarillo; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug a loved one, a friend, or take a walk for a moment, an hour, or a day because time waits for no one
Visitation with the family will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.