Graveside services for Thomas D. Williams, 79, will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Williams died Dec. 4, 2021. He was born July 27, 1942, to Daniel Williams and Barbara Wendt Williams in Chicago, Illinois.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 11 a.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
