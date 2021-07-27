A private celebration of life for Timothy Shane Finnen, 45, of Nolanville, will be held among immediate family members at a later date.
Mr. Finnen died July 21, 2021, at his residence.
The family of Timothy wishes to express their gratitude for your prayers, kind thoughts, and expressions of sympathy conveyed to them during their time of bereavement.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
