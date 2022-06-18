Timothy Johnson

Celebration of life for Timothy Lee Johnson, of Killeen, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Brick and Barrel, 415 N. Gray St. in Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died June 3, 2022, at his home.
Timothy was born May 31, 1972, at Fort Hood.
Timothy was raised in Killeen, and he spent most of his life in the hometown that he loved. He attended Ellison High School and later worked in the furniture industry for thirty years. Timothy was currently employed by Ashley Home Store in Killeen, for the past 15 years. He considered himself very fortunate to work for such caring individuals and co-workers and he considered them all to be family.
Mr. Johnson loved to fish and spent most of his free time doing what he loved. If he wasn’t fishing, he was watching all types of sports. His favorite team was the Texas Longhorns.
Tim was a very dedicated family man, son and brother. When he wasn’t being the caregiver to his parents, he was visiting the Texas coast and his family in Virginia. Timothy loved the outdoors, chasing storms, watching sunsets and would often share his photos for others to enjoy.
Tim will be dearly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Johnson.
Timothy is survived by his father, retired Sgt. Maj. Theron L. Johnson of Killeen; his daughters, Storm Marie Johnson and Autumn Skye Johnson, both of Almonte, Ontario, Canada; his sisters, Gail Ann Stokes of Windsor, Va., Michele Johnson-Denney (Frank), of Aransas Pass; his brother, Roy C. Johnson (Brenda), of Killeen; and nephew, Michael F. Stokes, Jr., and nieces Shelli M. Maupin (Patrick), and Connie E. Stokes, all of Windsor, Va. He is also survived by many great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roy Johnson for expenses.
