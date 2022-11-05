Timothy Woodcock

Memorial services for Dr. Timothy G. Woodcock, 67, of Salado, will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in the spring. Woodcock honorably donated his body to science and will be cremated then returned to the family in the spring.
Woodcock died Oct. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1954, in upstate New York to Gordon Hawley Woodcock and Joyce Ann Van Buren Woodcock. Timothy’s family of seven moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1966.
From an early age, Timothy loved to take things apart and, usually, put them back together. His first science kit sparked his interest in building radios and later computers. Rumor has it that he even invented the internet (disclaimer: rumor started by his mom). He was active in Boy Scouts and mischief with friends. Timothy was never one to follow the crowd; a one-of-a-kind character as evidenced by the top hat he wore in high school.
After graduating from Northeast High School in 1973, he joined the Air Force as a radio repairman. Starting in 1975, he attended Florida Atlantic University where he earned a BA in physics, an MS in mathematics and a PhD in computer science. While working on his higher education, he started his career in computers and started his family with Betsy in 1980 and William in 1984.
He worked at IBM as an advisory engineer from 1979 to 1998 and as a software engineer at Sony-Ericsson from 1998 to 2003. In 2003 Timothy started his second career as an assistant professor at Alfred State College in western New York. From 2009 to 2019 Timothy taught at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen where he was loved by faculty and students alike. In August 2020 Timothy was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, though the first signs showed up two years earlier.
This awful disease rapidly took away his ability to teach, to participate in the activities he loved, and ultimately took his life.
Timothy met his wife Dawn in 1993. Dawn was a Girl Scouts co-leader with two children of her own, Rachel and Matt. Timothy’s daughter Betsy was in Dawn’s troop and was best friends with Rachel. They soon fell in love and became a blended family of six. The family moved to North Carolina in 1995 when IBM relocated Timothy’s job there.
In 2003, Timothy and Dawn moved to western New York and in 2009 moved to Salado. After 20 years together, Timothy worked up the courage to ask for Dawn’s hand in marriage. They married in May 2014.
Timothy was best known for his sense of humor and for helping others. Timothy had many passions including corny puns, cooking, traveling, camping, fishing, libertarians and taking his beloved Pinzgauer (a 6-wheel Swiss army truck) on offroad adventures. He loved hats, cats, anything with wheels, and Shiner beer. Above all, he loved his family. He enjoyed helping young people through his teaching, mentoring, and many years as a Boy Scouts leader. He was easy to love and will be sorely missed.
Dr. Woodcock is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Erickson Woodcock; two sons, William Woodcock and Matt Erickson; two daughters, Betsy Woodcock and Rachel Sweatte; his brother Jon; sisters Candace, Kimberly and Connie; and nine grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
