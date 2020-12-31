Visitation for Todd Alan Van Blaricum, 49, of Killeen, will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. No additional services are planned.
Mr. Van Blaricum died Dec. 25, 2020. Todd earned his wings and began his journey with The Lord.
He was born June 20, 1971, in Flint, Michigan, to the late William and Vicki Van Blaricum.
Todd graduated from Killeen High School in 1991.
Shortly after graduation, he began working at Sallie Mae, where he met the love of his life, Melissa Serna, and they were married on Nov. 25, 1995.
He and Melissa were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jordan in 1993 and Alyssa in 1994.
Todd was currently employed as a shift manager at an AAFES shoppette.
Todd was a one-of-a-kind husband and Daddy. He was very caring, easy going, loving, funny, hardworking, genuine and definitely had a big heart.
He was loved and respected by so many who crossed his path.
He enjoyed cooking, especially on his Blackstone griddles and his specially made smoker barbecue pit, going on nature walks at different walking trails, going to the shooting range, and above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, William H. Van Blaricum; his mother, Vicki M. Van Blaricum; and his brother, William L. Van Blaricum.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Melissa Van Blaricum; two daughters, Jordan M. Van Blaricum and Alyssa R. Van Blaricum; two sisters, Tonia S. Williams and her husband Gary, and Tina Van Blaricum, both of Michigan; niece, Stephanie J. Williams; and nephew, Zachary James.
