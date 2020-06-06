Funeral services for Todd James Shoemaker, 57, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen with Chaplain James Rosario officiating. Interment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shoemaker died May 30, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 9, 1963, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Marlo Shoemaker and Marcia Smolinski.
A visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday with a family visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.