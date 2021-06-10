Services for Tom Moseley, 53, of Gatesville will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas with Rev. Charles McKamie and Pastor David Booth officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsdale Cemetery, east of Izoro.
Mr. Moseley died June 3, 2021, at his residence in Gatesville.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1967, in Temple to Sonny and Patsy (Goodson) Moseley.
Mr. Moseley remained in Coryell County all of his life. Graduating from Gatesville High School in 1986, he then attended Texas State Technical College and became a Master Electrician, eventually starting his own Company, TM Electric. His first job was with Mike Atkinson Electric as a journeyman.
He was in 4H and raised rabbits and pigeons. He loved playing dominoes and pitching horseshoes, and excelled at both. He was the coordinator of the horseshoe event at Spring Ho in Lampasas for several years.
Several of his relatives were born in October, and a huge birthday celebration occurred every year that Tom named Octoberfest.
His favorite dogs were Skunk, a stray he adopted, and Benjamin Cartwright Moseley. He had a nickname for everyone, taking time to think it up, and made you feel special that one had been bestowed upon you.
Mr. Moseley attended Pearl Baptist Church as well as King Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends, cooking and having get-togethers. Mr. Moseley had such a big heart, and he loved his family and friends with every bit of it.
Mr. Moseley was preceded in death by grandparents, Horace and Dora Moseley, Gerald Max Goodson and Lola Goodson-Hixon; uncles, Jerry Goodson and his wife, Lila Goodson, and Alvin Berry.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy Stoneham and stepfather, Henry Stoneham of Lampasas; his father, Sonny Moseley of Gatesville; girlfriend Jennie Snelling of Copperas Cove; daughter, Charliese Elizabeth Moseley-McGuffey of Lampasas; sisters, Molley Moseley-Michell (Gibran) of Weatherford, Texas and Amy Moseley-Vann (Danny) of Lampasas; grandchildren, Catelyn, Cylee, and Clara McGuffey; aunts, Carla Moseley-Berry of Shiner and Mary Moseley-Chambers (Bob) of Waco; uncle Ken Moseley (Judy) of Copperas Cove; numerous relatives, and many friends.
Memorials may be made to National United Bank in Lampasas, Copperas Cove and Gatesville. This is a scholarship, which will be awarded to a graduating senior from Gatesville High School who will be attending TSTC pursuing a career as an electrician.
The visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.heritagefuneraltx.com.
