A graveside service with military honors for Tomas Antonio Apodaca Sr., 73, of Killeen will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Apodaca died Aug. 30, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Albuquerque, N.M.
He served in the Army for more than 20 years and later worked for Wilsonart for 26 years.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jeanette Jean Apodaca, daughters Cynthia Ann Flores and spouse Hector Sr., Yvette Marie Munstereifel and spouse Randolph III and son Tomas Antonio Apodaca Jr. and spouse Joni. Survivors also include grandchildren, Adelina Apodaca Lepine and spouse Joshua, Elizabeth Flores and spouse Gloria Ruiz, Marquessa Apodaca, Alexxis Apodaca and Hector Flores Jr.; great-grandchildren, Leila Tique and Levi Lepine; brothers-in-law Rusty Jean and Robert Jean.
The family request memorial be made to the charity of your choice.
