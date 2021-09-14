Funeral services for Tommie Jean Arnold, 74, of Copperas Cove will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Garden of memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Arnold died Sept. 8, 2021, in Harker Heights. She was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Vernon.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolensces at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
