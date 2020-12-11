Tommy Jack Ashmore
Tommy Jack Ashmore left this earth on Friday, November 27, 2020 to be in his eternal home while surrounded by his loving family. Known to some as TJ, Tommy and to others as Jack, he was born to Thomas Jerome Sapp jr. and Verlin Estelle Sapp Ashmore on October 25, 1936.
Jack grew up in Clermont, Florida and graduated High School with a small class that has remained close over the years. He served with both the Marines and the U.S. Army. While stationed in Huntsville, Alabama he met and married the love of his life, Gloria Lee Moore in 1957.
Jack took a position in Orlando, Florida with Martin Marietta after leaving the Army. Later he joined Civil Service and moved to several states, including Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma then back to several different cities in Texas before moving to the Killeen area in 1979 where he worked at Fort Hood for many years before retiring. He and Gloria also lived in Bangkok, Thailand for 8 years and Germany for 8 years as well. After all the traveling, they decided to call Killeen their home.
Jack enjoyed his retirement and helping Gloria with her Real Estate business. They enjoyed making trips to the casino, attending stamptish or dinner with friends, cruising and attending the school reunions in Florida. They were also active in their church at St Andrews United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Jack is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Gloria; two daughters Jeanette Estrella Munguia-Luna of Temple and Teresa (Dwain) Tramp of Palestine; his remaining son Jeffery (Jane) Ashmore of Colorado.; grandchildren, Vincent (Roslyn) Wilson, Adrian Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Jesse Lee Ashmore, Jacqueline Ashmore, Sherrie (Jared) Young, Justin Tramp, Amber (Nick) Britton were all greatly loved by him. He leaves behind six adorable great grandchildren. He is also survived by six siblings, Bill (Ann) Ashmore, Linda Sunshine, James (Sherry) Ashmore, Elizabeth (Bruce) Bond, John (Lavina) Ashmore, Chris Ashmore and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him also.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, sister & brother-in-law Barbara & Bill Cobb, and sister Louise Combs.
He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St Andrews United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church located at 1000 Florence Road, Killeen, Texas. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be maintained.
