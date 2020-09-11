A celebration of life for Tony Lee Taylor, 53, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Taylor died Sept. 7, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Oct. 17, 1966, in Killeen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles, and grandson, Conner.
Survivors include his wife, Christa; his mother, Debra; his brother, Michael, and his two nieces, Sarah and Ellie; his two sons, Cory and Jeremie; his stepdaughter, Nicole; and his grandchildren, Kinleigh, Madison, Alyssa, Brayden and Carlie.
