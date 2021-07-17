Torbah Deneke

Funeral services for Torbah E. “Troy” Deneke, 77, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service at Waco Memorial Park in Waco will follow the funeral service.
Mr. Deneke died July 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 24,1944, in Waco.
During his life, he had many accomplishments. Troy graduated from American Technological University with a Masters in Science in 1981. He was a battalion signal captain in the United States Army and was honorably discharge on Sept. 5, 1973. Captain Deneke was assigned to MAC SOG from March 1970 to March 1971 and was associated with the ”Voice of Freedom“ in Saigon, Vietnam in March 1971.
He had an amazing voice and personality that would make him successful throughout the 40 years he spent in radio and sales.
In the mid-1970s, Troy developed the persona of “The Godfather of Soul” as he hosted the music and the disc jockey at the 440 Light Company in Killeen. Troy wore many hats during his radio career in Central Texas. From being a disc jockey, a salesman, general manager and sales manager.
He worked with many of the major stations, including: KIXS AM and FM, KOOV, KTEM/KPLE, MIX 106, 107.3 THE FOX, 92.3 KIIZ. One of Troy’s accomplishments in radio was that he was recruited in 1993 to become the General Manager and Sales Manager at a new radio station that went on the air in Central Texas.
He was asked to create a “new” format for an FM radio station at 106.3 on the dial. Then in the summer of 1993, “MIX 106” quickly became the number one station in the Killeen/Temple metro area and drew the highest ratings for women that have ever been seen it this market, still to this date.
Troy was not just a businessman. He was very much involved in all aspects of his family. His time with his grandchildren was very special. They laughed a lot and spent much of their time playing poker, going for walks at the park, singing, getting Golden Chick and donuts, reading stories, and eating popcorn while watching Tuner Classic Movies. He was also a great advisor to his children when it came to overcoming obstacles. His favorite thing to say was, ”This too shall pass and it’s going to get better.”
He was also great at making his weekly calls to check-in on his daughter and son-in-law. Normally starting the conversation off by singing, “I love you, a bushel and a peck”. Troy was a dedicated husband to his loving wife for 23 years. They had their own love language when it came to loving and living the simple life. Leaving little love notes with her morning coffee or just asking her, “Have I told you today how much I love you?” All of these little things and sayings will be missed so much, but never forgotten.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Deneke of Harker Heights; daughter Heather Rhodes and husband Dustin Rhodes of Nolanville, daughter Cory Collier of Sierra Blanca; three grandchildren, Phylamina Rhodes of Gainesville, Georgia, Hayden and Zoe Rhodes of Nolanville.
Deneke was preceeded in death by his father, Robert E Deneke; mother, Mavis Walker Deneke; and son Marc F. Deneke.
Visitation will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
