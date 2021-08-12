Funeral services for Tracy Lee Parks, 57, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Burnet. Burial will follow at the Marble Falls City Cemetery.
Mr. Parks died Aug. 11, 2021, while hospitalized in Harker Heights.
He born Sept. 7, 1963, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Harvelle Miller (Skip) Parks and Lenda Gail Parks.
“He was a compliant child but was always ready to accept a challenge like the video I have of him at age 2½ climbing over the newly constructed fence as his Dad hammered in the last nail. He loved speed which spilled over into hobbies of water and snow skiing, skateboarding and motocross.“
The family transferred to Austin in 1968, with IBM and he graduated from Anderson High School in 1982. He attended Austin Community College and Texas A&M, where he was trained in large-equipment operation.
He married Richelle Sherk July 20, 1986, and they relocated to Dallas.
He continued to work steadily in the great Texas outdoors which he loved. On weekends when he was home, he and his buddies would take their motorcycles out for a spin. A recent boss wrote an article for the company newspaper describing his endless energy as “always willing to work and do what was necessary with nothing but compliments from the customers.”
Tracy loved spending time with his family above all. He loved being a husband, father and a Papa to his one granddaughter.
He made friends easily and was very faithful over the years to maintain a good relationship. You rarely heard Tracy make a negative comment about anyone. He became a Christian at age 12, so he will be there to greet us on our arrival at our heavenly home.
Mr. Parks is preceded in death by his niece, Morgan and his father, H. M. (Skip) Parks.
Survivors include his mother Gail, wife Richelle and their three children, Justin (wife Paige), Austen (wife Morgan), and daughter Allie (fiancée Richard) as well as one granddaughter, Joelee, and his brother, Joel Parks (wife Terri) and three nieces and one nephew and their families, which includes Kyndall Buehring (Ryan), Garrison Parks, Jordan Irwin (Zach) and Faith Parks (fiancée Keegan), who all live in Tennessee.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.