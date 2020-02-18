A funeral Mass for Traudel Richardson, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Richardson died Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born April 6, 1944, in Zweibrucken, Germany, to the late Fritz and Klara Claus Buchner.
Mrs. Richardson attended a Catholic school in Germany and graduated school in Zweibrucken.
She married William Richardson in Germany on Sept. 21, 1961, while he was serving in the Army. After a few duty stations, they settled in Copperas Cove in 1976. In Copperas Cove, they were members of Holy Family Catholic Church.
In 1997, Mr. Richardson passed away and she later met Harold Irlbeck and they have shared the past 21 years together. Mrs. Richardson and Harold loved to dance on the weekends, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Killian and husband, Lynn of Bakersfield, Calif.; her son, Bill Richardson and wife, Jana, of Gatesville; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Richardson also lovingly adopted Harold Irlbeck’s family, which includes Paula Hale and husband, Mark, Mike Irlbeck and Greg Irlbeck; eight additional grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Manfred Buchner; and one sister, Helga McCune.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White Cancer Center in Temple.
A visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
