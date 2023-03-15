Funeral services for Treva Gayle Stewart Clark, 78, of Lampasas, will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. Sunday with interment to follow at Florence Cemetery, 507, Story Ave., Florence.
Mrs. Clark died March 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 10, 1944, in Lampasas, to Laudy Wilson and Velma Lina (Taylor) Stewart.
Treva grew up in Briggs and graduated as valedictorian from Briggs High School in 1962. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Larry Lawrence Clark, on Oct. 22, 1963. In their many years together, Treva followed Larry to several military bases and then came back to Florence, where they raised a family.
Treva made her banking career at Union State Bank in Florence for 18 years. Treva and Larry then moved to Arizona for a beautiful chapter of their life together and then moved back home to Texas upon retirement.
Treva was known for her sense of humor, her love of a good book, and her passion for her family and friends.
Larry and Treva were blessed with a daughter, Melanie, and Treva was overjoyed with the addition of a loving son-in-law, Wayne, and grandchildren, Taylor, Sheridan and Ace. Treva loved a full house to cook for, so with the addition of Austin Draughon (Taylor) and Kyle Raney (Sheridan) to the family and great-grandchildren, Lucy, Joseph and Jane Draughon, and Eleanor Raney, Treva’s home overflowed with love and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Lampasas Bible Church. The family would also like to thank Amanda Allen and the New Century Hospice team for their love and support during this time.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents, LW Stewart and Velma “Toad” Stewart; her step-mother, Olga “Tink” (Reavis) Stewart; her brothers, Laymon Laudell Stewart and his wife, June, and Harry Dayton Stewart and his wife, Doris; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Clark and Randy Clark.
She is survived by her spouse, Larry; her daughter, Melanie, and her husband Wayne; her grandchildren, Taylor (Austin) Draughon, Sheridan (Kyle) Raney, and Ace Brooks; her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Joseph, Jane, Eleanor and Baby Raney; her sisters-in-law, Sherri Clark and Glenda Clark Poulos; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Third St., Lampasas.
