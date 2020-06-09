No funeral service for Trine Gonzales, 94, will be held, but a family gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.
Ms. Gonzales died June 8, 2020.
She was born Nov. 21, 1925, in Shiner to Federico and Elvira Guerra.
Survivors include a son, Elias Gonzales of Leander; two sisters, Lupe Vargas and Ann Garza, both of Killeen; and two brothers, Martin Guerra of Killeen and John Guerra.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alvaro Gonzales, and a son, Robert Gonzales.
