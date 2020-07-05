A graveside service for retired U.S. Army Sgt. Troy McCasland, 66, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McCasland died July, 2, 2020, in Copperas Cove. He was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Roy and Hazel New McCasland.
Mr. McCasland attended high school at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth.
In 1971, he joined the U.S. Army. While serving in Germany, he met Martina Bohrmann and they married Oct. 22, 1986.
In 1987, they moved to Copperas Cove and later returned to Germany in 1989. Troy retired in Copperas Cove in 1992.
He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for about five years as a correctional officer.
In his spare time, he tinkered with woodworking and loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed going to horse shows with his brother.
Survivors include his wife, Martina McCasland; daughters, Stephanie and Brandy McCasland; sons, Ben Wunsch, and wife, Hope, Patrick Wunsch, Troy McCasland II; brother, Travis McCasland, and wife, Joann; sisters, Anita Day, Lois Rush and husband, Don; and one granddaughter, Presley Wunsch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to New Century Hospice at 451 E Central Texas Expressway, Suite C, Harker Heights, TX 76548, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
