A memorial service for U.S. Army soldier Tyler Austin Box, 25, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Box died May 28, 2020, in Fort Hood, Texas.
He was born on March 13, 1995, to Nicole and Edward Box in Germany.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton are in charge of arrangements.
