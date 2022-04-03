Tyler Lee James
February 27, 1996 – March 15, 2022
Tyler passed away on March 15 while taking his men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament in Midland. He was living his dream of being a head college golf coach.
Tyler graduated from Killeen High School in 2014 and went on a golf scholarship to Ottawa University. After a successful two years he left the cold and came back to Texas to attend Howard Payne University where he received his Bachelor's degree in Education. Knowing a master's degree was essential to be a college coach he continued his journey as a graduate assistant coach at East Texas Baptist. For the 2021-2022 school year Tyler was given the opportunity to be the head coach at the University of the Southwest.
Tyler was one whose smile would light up the room; he cared deeply for his players, was passionate about golf, and loved to recruit student athletes. He was a friend to all and would help anyone that came to him for anything. Tyler was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his parents and sister, Randy, June, and Leslie James. Grandmother Joyce James, Aunt and Uncles - Richard and Von Koleber, Mike and Kelly James, and cousins Samantha, Candy, Terri, and Heather, as well as his friends, mentors, fellow coaches, players, ex-teammates, and many who he touched during his life.
A memorial scholarship fund has been established in Tyler’s honor through the KISD Education Foundation. We would like to request that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this fund to support a KISD golfer. Attire for Tyler’s celebration of life will be casual – and we request tee-shirts or collared shirts that are maroon (KHS), black/gold (Ottawa), navy/gold/yellow (HPU), navy/gold (ETBU), red/white/blue (USW).
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 PM at Frist Baptist Church in Killeen.
