A visitation for Ursula “Candy” R. Price, 65, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Price died June 6, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Auerbach, Germany, to Wolfgang and Else Rieden.
Candy met and fell in love with Forrest Price, 38 years ago in Germany. They married and eventually settled in Killeen in 1989. Candy had a long career working for AAFES on Fort Hood and retired in 2009. After retirement, she enjoyed playing her club pogo computer games, chatting with her friends and scratching lotto tickets.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Hans Juergen.
Survivors include her loving husband, Forrest C. Price; one daughter, Jobina Williams and her husband, Lafayette, of Killeen; two sons, Forrest C. Price Jr. and his wife Linda, of Germany; Steven L. Price of North Carolina; two sisters, AnneMarie Garcia-Serna, of Germany and Christa Kunert, of Colorado; two brothers, Michael Rieden and Joachim Rieden and his wife Vita, of Germany; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of neices and nephews.
