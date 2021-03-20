Ursula (Ghezzi) Kujan
With six older sisters and a twin brother, Ursula (Ghezzi) Kujan was the youngest child born into the Ghezzi family on July 13, 1953 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. She died in her adopted home of Killeen, Texas on March 10, 2021. Her parents, Albert and Monica Ghezzi, raised their large family in the heart of Pennsylvania’s coal country, where Ursula learned the value of hard work, the love of reading and joys of family. She was sweet, spunky and mischievous as a child, brave and fearless as an adult. She had a zest for life and her smile and contagious laugh touched everyone who knew her. Ursula is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kujan, Jr., children, Robert “Bobby” Kujan, III and companion Yuni Valasco, Mark Kujan and companion Valerie Payson, grandchildren, Jasper Kujan, Victoria Hall, R.J. Hall, Ashley Hall, Katherine Kujan, Tyler Kujan, siblings, Marie Gaydon, Catherine Ghezzi, Alice Leffler, and husband Bob, Jean Barvitsky, and husband Frank, Addie Farrow, and husband Malcolm, Cecilia Fink, and husband Max, and Albert Ghezzi, and wife Patti, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and her beloved golden retrievers, Hooch and Annie. The Kujans also had an infant son, who did not survive birth in 1979, and a daughter, Cindy Hopkins, who preceded Ursula in death in 2018.
Ursula attended Catholic schools in Shamokin, but graduated from high school in Lawton, Oklahoma in 1971. She attended Cameron University briefly before joining the United States Army in 1975. In 1976, while stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, she met fellow soldier Bob Kujan – the love of her life. They married in Copenhagen, Denmark on December 12, 1978. On their fortieth anniversary, December 12, 2018, they renewed their vows at St. Joseph’s Church, Killeen, Texas. Ursula’s last words to Bob on March 9th were “I love you.”
The Kujans were stationed at Carlisle, Pennsylvania and at Fort Hood several times between overseas duty stations in Germany and Italy. Ursula retired from the Army at Fort Hood in 1995 as a Sergeant First Class (E-7) and the Kujans made their home in Killeen and Belton, Texas. They owned and operated the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Marina from 1990-2000, after which Ursula turned her limitless energy to getting her college degree, graduating from Tarleton University in 2003. She began teaching Killeen’s children in 2004, first at Fairway Middle School and then Patterson Middle School, retiring in 2020. Ursula loved teaching and loved her students. She let them know, from her own school days, that she knew every trick in the book and there was nothing they could pull over on her. Ursula earned their love and regard, regularly receiving letters of appreciation from former students years later.
Ursula loved sports and speed. She was an avid NASCAR fan, and always up for a football game. She parachuted from a plane the day before her 59th birthday, a gift from Bob. Adventure always awaited her. Ursula loyally served her country. She was a good friend to many. She bolstered her family. She gave an enduring love to Bob and their children. She will be greatly missed.
Viewing and Rosary, 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Chapel, 506 N. 38th St., Killeen, TX Funeral Mass, St. Joseph Church, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Burial services with Military Honors, Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery
