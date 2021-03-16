Funeral services for Ursula Ann Kujan, 67, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kujan died March 10, 2021. She was born July 13, 1953.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
