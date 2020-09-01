Uvelia R. Carter

Funeral Mass of burial for Uvelia (Vel) R. Carter, 83, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Killeen, and a reception will follow at 2906 Cheaney Drive in Killeen.
Mrs. Carter died Aug. 29, 2020, due to declining health.
She was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Bastrop to Lidio and Eulalia Reyes.
Vel worked as a bakery/cafeteria manager for 42 years. Her career path began 40-plus years ago starting at Dixie Dream, a local bakery and donut shop in Leesville, Louisiana. After retiring as an active military wife in 1986, she continued her passion for baking and decorating cakes for almost 20 years. She then served 20 plus years at St. Joseph Catholic School, retiring in May 2019.
She enjoyed professional cake decorating and serving and ministering to the children of St. Joseph Catholic School, where she was known by the children as Ms. Vel. She was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns and enjoyed visiting the casinos with her husband, Bill.
In 2017, Vel was honored with a Service Award for 20 years of service with St. Joseph Catholic School.
Other honors include proudly receiving her GED from Leesville High School after being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years.
Vel met Forrest (Bill) L. Carter Jr. in 1969. They were married on June, 24, 1970, in Killeen. Together they raised five children: Arthur R. Aguirre, Richard E. Aguirre, Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, Sue Ann Wacker, and Bill Carter.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by Lidio Reyes, father; Eulalia Reyes, mother; Arthur C. Aguirre, late husband; Arthur (Art) Aguirre, son; Talon J. W. Phares, great-grandson; three brothers, Joe (Bones) Reyes, Johnny Reyes, and Rosario (Tayo) Reyes; Gracie Lopez, sister; and Mary Ann Reyes, sister-in-law.
Survivors include Forrest (Bill) Carter, husband; Richard E. Aguirre, son and his wife Sylvia Aguirre; Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, daughter; Sue Ann Wacker, daughter and her husband Robert Wacker; Bill Carter, son; Annie Aguirre, daughter-in-law, married to late son, Arthur R. Aguirre; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Hill Reyes, Ben Reyes, and Robert Reyes; and four sister-in-laws, Lou Ann Reyes, Mary Reyes, Lisa Reyes, and Yolanda (Yolie) Reyes; and her beloved family pet, Leila.
A viewing and rosary is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Joseph Catholic School, Offer condolences online at killeen.harpertalasek.com.
