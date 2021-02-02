Funeral services for Uwe Erwin Samuel, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Samuel died Jan. 25, 2021, in Austin. He was born June 19, 1953, in Hannover, Germany.
Visitation is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
