Valerie “Pebbles” Bellinger, 48, died Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 10, 1972, in Baltimore, Md., to Pard Lee Bellinger Sr. and Delores Valerie Bellinger.
She grew up in Baltimore under the tutelage of her loving grandparents, Matthew and Delores Bryant, alongside her brother Pard and her two cousins April and Allen.
As an adult, Valerie followed her natural desire to be of service by joining the United States Army. She was a chemical specialist, and in 12 years she rose to the rank of staff sergeant. Valerie served her country with honor by deploying and serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Her desire to help her fellow man didn’t end there. Valerie trained for and became a certified nursing assistant. She went on to become the office administrator of a pain management clinic, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in medical coding from DeVry University in 2021.
Valerie was a devout Christian. She was baptized in Jesus’ name in 2006 at New Life Apostolic in Killeen. Valerie left Texas and moved to Maryland, where she found an Apostolic church and began teaching Sunday School.
Valerie is survived by her mother, Delores Bellinger; her children, Kevin, Robert and Matthew; her grandson Jeremiah, her brother Pard; her cousins April, Allen Sr. (Kizzy), Shanika, Allen Junior, and Mekhi; her aunt Arrie and her uncle Matthew. She also leaves behind her ex-husband, Robert Sr. and her stepdaughter, Theresa.
Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Pard Bellinger Sr.; and her grandparents, Matthew and Delores Bryant.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words of encouragement and support at this time.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
