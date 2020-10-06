Funeral services for Valira Kostiha, 88, of Westphalia, will be at 3 p.m. today at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating. Burial will follow in the Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Marak. A rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. today at the church prior to the Mass.
Mrs. Kostiha died Oct. 2, 2020, in a Temple hospital.
She was born May 22, 1932, in Westphalia to William and Elizabeth (Hoelscher) Entrop.
She married Adolph R. Kostiha in January 1960 and he preceded her in death in 1972. She retired from Scott & White Hospital. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, a member of the Westphalia Church Altar Society, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include sons, Kerry Kostiha of Westphalia, Dwayne Kostiha of Round Rock, Kevin Kostiha of Temple and Dean Kostiha of Westphalia; daughters, Donna Dohnalik of Cameron, Denise Kahookele of Killeen, Debra Guenzel of Troy and Karen Kostiha Montgomery of Belton; brother, Elmer Entrop of Mount Calm; sisters, Erna Mae Garvey of Austin, Carolyn Gottschalk of Westphalia and Arlene Doskocil of California; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Building Fund.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.