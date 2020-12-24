Graveside services for Velda Marie Wilkinson, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Pearl Cemetery in Pearl, Texas.
Mrs. Wilkinson died Dec. 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 25, 1935, to the late Daniel and Jessie Perry Fillmon in Nix, Texas.
She graduated from Pearl High School as the salutatorian of the class of 1953.
She married Jim Wilkinson, her high school sweetheart, on May 19, 1956.
Marie worked a few years as a telephone operator before she started a family. Once she became a mother, she dedicated herself to her family and raising her children.
Marie was a den mother for Cub Scouts. She was a volunteer for the HOST program, a reading mentor program, for Fairview Elementary in Copperas Cove.
Marie was a member of the Church of Christ in Copperas Cove since 1968.
She enjoyed keeping the flower gardens at her church and her home until her health failed.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Kimberly Wilkinson, Ricky Lawrence Wilkinson; two sisters, Wanda Hail and Geraldine Kincheloe.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Jim Wilkinson; three children, Barry Wilkinson and wife, Karon, Roger Clay Wilkinson and wife, Lisa, Janee Beck; and two grandchildren, Eric Wilkinson and Jessie Wilkinson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cherokees Children’s Home.
Condolences may be left at Vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.