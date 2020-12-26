Graveside services for Velda Marie Wilkinson, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Pearl Cemetery in Pearl, Texas.
Mrs. Wilkinson died Dec. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1935.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the Cherokees Children’s Home.
