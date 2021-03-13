A celebration of life service for Velma Louise Belk, 86, of Harker Heights, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with Pastor Joe Bernier Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Belk, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother, died March 3, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital in Temple.
She was born on May 26, 1934, in Marion, North Carolina, to Samuel Wright and Geneta Talent Wright. She grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, along with her four sisters.
Velma accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and was baptized in October of 1949 at Laurel Pines Baptist Church of Fairview, North Carolina.
Velma graduated in 1953 from Fairview High School in Fairview, N.C. Following graduation, Velma moved to Maryland to live with an aunt and secured a job with Government Employees Insurance Company.
Through friends at work, a blind date was arranged, and that is when she met the love of her life, George Wade Belk. George was serving in the Army and stationed at the White House.
George and Velma were married on June 6, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Columbus, Mississippi.
Velma devoted her life to her husband and children, leaving her position with the insurance company before the arrival of her first born to become a full-time wife, mother, and homemaker.
She supported George throughout his military career and several duty stations. Velma would say that she “held down the fort” during his many TDY assignments while accompanying the president, and two deployments to Vietnam.
Velma loved traveling and two duty assignments in Germany provided seven years of opportunities for traveling Europe and collecting souvenirs.
While in Germany, Velma could always be counted on for hosting teas for the military wives in George’s unit, leading Girl Scout troops, and volunteering in many capacities.
Velma enjoyed painting, crocheting, and ceramics.
In 1975, George and Velma moved to Fort Hood.
Velma worked for the Killeen Independent School District, where she made lifelong friendships.
Velma loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her own. For some of them she baby-sat full time until they were school age.
Others were loved on and cared for during summer visits and school breaks.
Velma was a member of First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Geneta Wright, and two sisters, Trula Mae Croson and Mary Felmly.
Survivors include her husband, George Wade Belk, son Ray Belk (Tammy), daughter Deedee Bernier (Joe Sr.), sisters Betty Wright Dolfi and June Atwell Park (Tom); eight grandchildren, Jonathan Belk (Michelle), Stacie Borchert (Christian), Lauren Young (Charlie), Trae Wells (Jessica), Joe Bernier Jr. (Angela), Dusty Bernier (Melissa), Amy Moreno (Justin), and Andrew Bernier; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
