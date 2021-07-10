Velton Edward Walker, 46, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home in Kempner.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1975, in Albany, Georgia to Moses Velton Walker and Suzanne Jones (Clark).
Velton grew up in Albany, Georgia. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Florida. After high school, Velton joined the Army following the footsteps of many of his family members. He served 21 years during which he did deployments to Kosovo, Bosnia, and four deployments to Iraq. He was stationed in Germany, Fort Bliss and Fort Hood. Velton received the Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 campaign stars, Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (6th award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Services Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2nd award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (5th Award), Nato Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp. He retired in February 2016 at the rank of Staff Sergeant (E6). Even after retirement he continued to mentor several of his soldiers and stayed in contact with many of the soldiers he served with.
Velton was preceded in death by his father, Moses Velton Walker.
Survivors include his mother, Suzanne Jones; wife, Kelly; his children, Madison Joy, Kaitlyn Aileen, Liam Gavyn Walker; former wife, Claudia Hilburger; step-children, Bailey Hilgenberg (Steven), Cade, Austin, Brody, Jace Hilgenberg and his sister, Ronda (Karl) Bittinger.
Precineta Williams
Services for Precineta Williams, 59, of Killeen will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
She was born Jan. 27, 1962, in the Philippines and died June 1, 2021, in Killeen. The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
