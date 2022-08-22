Funeral services for Vera A. Long, 94, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Long died Aug. 12, 2022. She was born March 28, 1928, in Akron, Ohio.
