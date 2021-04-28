Vera Johnston

A family graveside service for Vera Alene Johnston, 83, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnston died April 20, 2021.
She was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Andice.
She was preceded in death by parents, Dewell and Rayma Bryce, and brother Lloyd Bryce.
Survivors include one brother, Kendall Bryce and wife, Carolyn Jean; two sons, Mark Johnston and wife, Patricia, and John Johnston and wife, Tona; four grandchildren, Amanda Luttrell and husband, Brian, Stephanie Munoz and husband, Zacery, Bradley Johnston and wife, Shawna, Bryan Johnston and wife, Megan; and eight great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Emma Luttrell Reid, Audrey and Mallory Johnston, Aiden Munoz, Kinsley and Elliot Johnston.
If you knew Alene and are reading this, please know she loved you.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cherokee Children’s Home would bring her great joy.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.