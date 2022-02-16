Funeral services for Vera Mae Miller, 83, of Killeen will be held at noon Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with interment follwing at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Miller died on Feb. 10, 2022. She was born on Dec. 19, 1938, in Weimar, Texas.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
