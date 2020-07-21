VERA MARY (HUGGINS) BERGER
On July 11, 2020, a precious heart stopped, and the world lost a beautiful lady, a beloved family member, and a cherished friend.
Vera Mary Berger (Huggins) was born in the primarily Cockney area east of central London, England, on September 1, 1924, to Louis Ambrose and Elizabeth Ann (Rennie) Huggins. In 1939, when England was at war, and Hitler had threatened to burn London to the ground, Vera and her sister, along with many other children, were evacuated to homes on the coastline. However, within a year, it was realized that fighter plane dogfights were occurring over the coast, so the children were returned to London, unfortunately just in time for the actual bombing of their city to begin. At war’s end, Vera moved to Germany to work with the English Civil Service in Frankfort. There, in the restaurant/dance hall below her boarding house, she met the love of her life, Edgar Joe Berger, an American soldier from Shiner, Texas. After marrying, they lived in Germany; Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Japan; and Killeen, Texas. After landing back in Texas, Mother worked at West Fort Hood, where she was known as a top level secretary that other bosses wanted to steal, and did. She and Edgar continued to dance; they had a standing Saturday night date at Seaton Star Hall in Temple for many years. They even joined a line dancing group with which they performed for many years, entertaining at local places and even doing a one-time gig on a country TV show in Nashville. She learned to fish on the creeks, especially Cowhouse Creek, and Lake Stillhouse in their boat. Friday nights were spent playing cards with friends. A couple of times a year, she and Edgar would slip across the border into Louisiana to gamble. She would search out the wild cherry machines, her lucky charm.
After they retired, the two of them bought acreage and started a ranch with cattle, sheep, chickens, a horse, and a very large garden. The big city girl learned about ranch life and loved every minute of it, except stringing barbed wire. They also traveled. They enjoyed visiting national parks, taking cruises, and visiting her old home across the pond. Vera’s adventure with Edgar began with a dance and lasted sixty years.
Vera was a very creative sort. She loved sewing, knitting, embroidery, and quilting. Her young daughters enjoyed taking part in picking patterns and materials and modeling their one-of-a-kind outfits for friends. Painting was her other passion, and she did it well. People would often hear her say, “I saw a scene today, and my fingers are itching to put paint to canvas.”
She was also the owner of boundless energy and an inherent interest in new things or activities, no matter her age. It could be a new recipe, a new outfit, a new place to visit, or a new card game. She actually learned to play bridge in her eighties. When her younger daughter joined the Girl Scouts, Vera decided to be a Girl Scout leader, which led to many fun days of hiking, camping, and helping with badges. She was also there to support her son as he made his way through the ranks of Boy Scouts to reach the highest rank of Eagle Scout. In 2003, someone in the Senior Center mentioned that they were having a local adult spelling bee; she signed up, eventually making it to the state level and winning third place. Gifted with an iPhone late in her life, she learned to use it; she didn’t opt out, saying she was too old.
Stepping up for others came second nature to her, whether it be a friend who needed a ride to doctor appointments, an acquaintance needing help with the process of becoming a citizen, or helping to start and volunteer for a Reach for Recovery organization for breast cancer patients in her area. When the VFW needed accounting help, she showed up at the desk; when her small town of Nolanville needed accounting help, she did the same.
Vera had a very close connection to her church and her God. A founding member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen, she was a hard working part of the Altar Guild, the keeper of the prayer chain, and a proud member of Daughters of the King. Her unshakeable faith, along with a positive attitude and a strong will, helped her through the physical and emotional tough times in her life. When an oncologist informed her that she only had a twenty percent chance of surviving five months with her particular cancer, she informed him that she would be a survivor. That was in 1977.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar Berger; her brother, Lou Huggins; and her sister(her “skin and blister” in Cockney), Edna Rowles. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Beverly Throm (Larry), Ed Berger, Jr.(Penney), and Wendy Berger(Tony); grandsons Joey Berger (Shelley) and Houston Harllee Berger; and two great grandchildren, Rett Berger and Mila Berger.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family church service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, followed by burial at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.
