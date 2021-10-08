Funeral services for Verna M. Wolf, of Temple, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Wolf died peacefully on Oct. 1, 2021.
She was born Jan. 10, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron (Red) Wolf.
Survivors include her son Gary Wolf, daughter Brenda (Wolf) Edwards and Thomas Edwards. Verna had three grandchildren, Greg Wolf, Bradley and Kimberley Brown.
She also was loved by four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was the heart of her family and will be missed.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
