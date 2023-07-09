Funeral services for Vernon Jones, 78 of Gatesville will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville, with Pastor Kurt Fuessel officiating.
Mr. Jones died at his home, surrounded by his family on July 8, 2023.
He was born Sept. 30, 1944 to the late Swift and Minnie Wood Jones of Kinston, North Carolina.
He grew up and attended school in Kinston before enlisting in the United States Army in January 1962. He served a tour of duty in South Korea before returning to Fort Bliss, where he was honorably discharged in January 1965.
He married Donna Dudark Allen in January 1987 and the two made their home in Gatesville.
In 2000, he retired from Fort Hood as a Maintenance Supervisor with the Directorate of Public Works after 37 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing with his father and Uncle Joanie while on vacations to North Carolina and also enjoyed working on his race car with friends and family.Vernon was a member and Past Master of Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197A.F.&A.M., member of Waco Scottish Rite Bodies andWaco Karem Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheila Jones; and an infant daughter.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Stacy Garcia of Killeen, David Jones of Robinson, and Rebecca Luck of Gatesville; stepsons, Randy Allen and wife, Paula of Arlington, Ronny Allen and wife, Misty of Gatesville, and Richard Allen and wife, Lisa of Eddy; fifteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and beloved cousin Frances Dickerson of Kinston, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Baptist Church, 6319 E. Hwy 84, Gatesville, Texas 76528, or Greenbriar Cemetery Association, c/o Ponice Hartman, P.O. Box 85, Jonesboro, Texas 76528.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
